Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Ashok Leyland Sees 32% Jump In Sales In February 2023

Home Business

The heavy commercial vehicle maker had registered sale of 13,281 units during the corresponding month of last year, a company statement said

Ashok Leyland.
Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:33 pm

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has reported a 32 per cent rise in sales at 17,568 units, including medium and heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles in February, the city-based company said on Wednesday.

The heavy commercial vehicle maker had registered sale of 13,281 units during the corresponding month of last year, a company statement said. Cumulative sales of Ashok Leyland as of February grew by 60 per cent to 1,58,031 units from 98,756 units sold in the same period last year.

Total vehicles sales including domestic and exports grew by 27 per cent to 18,571 in February 2023 against 14,657 units recorded in the corresponding month last year. Cumulative sales as of February 2023 including domestic and exports grew by 56 per cent to reach 1,68,279 units from 1,08,203 units recorded in the same period last year.

