Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Ashok Leyland Sales Up 42% In April

The company had sold 8,340 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Ashok Leyland Sales Up 42% In April
A Ashok Leyland Truck

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 11:11 am

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 42 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales at 11,847 units in April.

The company had sold 8,340 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

Ashok Leyland To Enter Used Commercial Vehicles Business

Ashok Leyland Total Sales Rise 7% In February

Ashok Leyland Expects Turnaround In Commercial Vehicle Business, Eyes 30% Market Share In FY23

Domestic sales were higher 41 per cent at 11,197 units, against 7,961 units in April 2021, it added.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose 78 per cent to 7,073 units compared to 3,983 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were up 4 per cent at 4,124 units, against 3,978 units in April 2021, the company said.

Tags

Business National Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland Sales Ashok Leyland Used Commercial Vehicles Business Ashok Leyland News Ashok Leyland Share Price Ashok Leyland Stock Price Passenger Vehicles Car Sales
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

Goa On The Menu: Food And Family Through Time

Goa On The Menu: Food And Family Through Time