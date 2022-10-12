Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Apple To Push 5G Software Updates To iPhone Users In December

Apple said it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 1:12 pm

Apple will start rolling out 5G software updates for iPhone users in December, the tech titan said in a statement, amid Centre's nudge to handset players to ensure smooth 5G experience for telecom subscribers in India.

Apple's statement assumes significance as government is holding talks with handset companies to expedite the necessary software updates to smartphones, that will allow customers to experience smooth 5G services.

On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the launch of 5G services in the country. But while millions of subscribers in India have 5G-ready phones, many devices by prominent brands are not supporting the service at present.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple said in a statement.

Apple said it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

It is pertinent to mention that 5G will be enabled for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models.
 

Tags

Business Apple Apple IPhone 14 Apple IPhone 5G Updates Apple IPhone 5G Software Updates 5G Software Update Apple IPhone 14 Promax IPhone 13 IPhone SE
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally

‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ Box Office: Mani Ratnam’s Film Breaks All Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore Mark Globally