Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.2 For 5G Support To Indian Users 

Apple users can now enjoy the 5G experience as the iPhone producer has finally rolled out an iOS update for Indian users. Just a few weeks after 5G services were officially launched in India, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and other compatible devices have now come up with the iOS 16.2 that will enable 5G compatibility.

As per updates, the 5G support by Apple is available for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 models in India. Apple iPhone models before these ones may currently not be use the 5G compatible update.

Before this roll out, selective Airtel and Jio customers with Apple devices were also able to participate in iOS 16 Beta software programme in order to try 5G services. Through this beta programme, Apple aimed to collect feedback from users and solve any possible issues before the final roll out.

As per an IANS report, in order to use a 5G connection with Reliance Jio and Airtel on any of the compatible iPhone models like iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or later, customers will first have to update their software. This means they need to update their devices to iOS 16.2 and only then they will be able to utilise the 5G services.

At this point, major smart phone players are working closely with cellular network providers to enable 5G services in India. As of now, companies like Jio and Airtel have rolled out 5G connectivity in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai etc.