Kerala Man Flies To Dubai To Become First Owner Of Apple iPhone 14 In India

Hours before the sale of the iPhone 14 in India, Dheeraj Palliyil reportedly purchased Apple’s new iPhone Pro from a premium reseller in Dubai

Updated: 19 Sep 2022 5:44 pm

A Kerala-based businessman, who is an ardent fan of Apple iPhones, flew all the way to Dubai to become one of the first owners of the iPhone 14 in the country, a recent media report said.

Hours before the sale of the iPhone 14 in India, Dheeraj Palliyil reportedly purchased Apple’s new iPhone Pro from a premium reseller in Dubai's Mirdif Centre at 7 am on Friday (September 16).

Besides paying approximately Rs 1.29 lakh for the iPhone 14 Pro phone, Palliyil spent Rs 40,000 on his ticket fare and visa fee, according to a Times of India report.

“Earlier, the sale of iPhone in Dubai started weeks before the beginning of the sale in India. So, it was a different experience to fly to Dubai to own the new model of iPhone. Now, the sale starts in Dubai and India on the same day. Still, I decided to purchase from Dubai hours before the beginning of the sale in India. It gives you a special feeling when you purchase the phone as the first customer when thousands of people are waiting outside the shop," Palliyil was quoted as saying.

Palliyil had done the same for the release of four earlier models as well: iPhone 8, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Earlier, iPhone sales in Dubai opened a few weeks before it opened in Delhi. 

Now the difference is only of a few hours, but that didn't stop him from hopping across the sea to get the latest model.

The sale of the newly launched iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max started in India on September 16. 

The iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 14 Pro will be available at Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max in India starts at Rs 1,39,900.

