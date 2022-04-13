Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited Surges Over 16%; Hits 52-Week High After Robust Profit In Q4

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 239 per cent to Rs 35 crore compared to Rs 10 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited Surges Over 16%; Hits 52-Week High After Robust Profit In Q4
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 11:56 am

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Limited surged as much as 16.2 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 711 after the company posted a threefold profit for the January to March quarter of FY22 on Tuesday. 

Related stories

Hariom Pipe Industries Makes Stellar Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 40%

TCS Q4 Results: Profit Rises 7% YoY To Rs 9,926 Crore; Revenue Up 16%

According to the regulatory filing, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 239 per cent to Rs 35 crore compared to Rs 10 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company’s revenue increased by 49 per cent to Rs 115 crore, compared to Rs 77 crore in the year-ago period last fiscal. 

For the entire FY22, the company’s PAT advanced 184 per cent to Rs 125.45 crore compared to Rs 44.22 crore in the year-ago period last fiscal. The company’s revenue for FY22 rose 56 per cent to Rs 408.95 crore compared to Rs 262.25 crore in the year-ago period last fiscal. The company’s asset under management (AUM) witnessed a 23 per cent growth to Rs 32,054 crore compared to Rs 26,058 crore in the year-ago period last fiscal.  

The company’s CEO Rakesh Rawal said, “Our growth in AUM to Rs 32,906 crore, 23 per cent over last year, has helped us deliver strong growth in topline and much higher margins. Our revenue increased by 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 426 crore and PAT increased by 184 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 127 crores for the year.”

At 11:44 am, the stocks of Anand Rathi were up 11.6 per cent at Rs 682. 

Anand Rathi Wealth Limited was launched in 1994 and has its footprints in wealth management, investment banking, corporate finance and advisory, brokerage and distribution, commodities, mutual funds, structured products, insurance, corporate deposits, bonds and loans to institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals and families. 

Tags

Business National Anand Rathi Financial Services Anand Rathi Wealth Limited Financial Services Institution Financial Services Company Financial Services Firm Q4 Earnings Q4 Profit Share Price
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Dalapchand: A Slow Traveller’s Hideout In Sikkim

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands