Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Amul Makes Foray Into Organic Food Industry

The first product launched in this portfolio is "Amul Organic Whole Wheat Atta", Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) said in a statement

Amul Makes Foray Into Organic Food Industry
India wheat production AP Photo/Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 6:00 pm

Dairy major GCMMF, which markets its products under Amul brand, on Saturday announced entry into organic food market with the launch of organic wheat flour.

The first product launched in this portfolio is "Amul Organic Whole Wheat Atta", Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) said in a statement.

Further, Amul will be launching products like moong daal, tur daal, chana daal and basmati rice in its organic portfolio.

Related stories

Dalal Street Week Ahead: Nifty Likely To Stage A Pullback Rally; Key Support At 15,900

The production of Amul organic atta is being done at state-of-the-art processing facility, Tribhuvan Das Patel Mogar Food Complex.

The product goes through a thorough procedure of lab testing multiple times to make sure that the product is as per organic standard laid down by Government of India, it said.

R S Sodhi , MD, GCMMF, said the cooperative is in the process of developing a pool of organic farmers and replicate their existing milk model in the organic sourcing.

This will increase the income of organic farmers and will lead to overall democratisation of the organic food industry.

Currently, the major challenge for the farmers is unavailability of market linkage for organic products and high cost of organic testing facilities, the statement said.

Therefore, along with creation of market linkage for organic farmers, Amul is in process of setting up organic testing laboratories at 5 locations across India.

The first lab is being established at the Amul Fed Dairy in Ahmedabad.

GCMMF said the prime objective of launching organic wheat flour is to help its customers embark on a mission to a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

Amul organic atta will be launched at Amul Parlours and leading retail stores across Gujarat initially from the first week of June.

The product will also be available online for home delivery across Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Pune from June onwards.

It will be available in two pack sizes of 1 kilogram at MRP of Rs 60 and 5 kilogram at MRP of Rs 290.
 

Tags

Business Amul Amul Organic Food Amul Atta R S Sodhi Amul Milk Amul Butter Amul Organic Whole Wheat Atta Amul Tur Dal Amul Fed Dairy
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints