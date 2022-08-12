Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Amit Burman Resigns As Chairman Of Dabur

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 12:59 pm

Amit Burman has resigned from the post of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dabur Limited with effect from August 10, according to a regulatory filing posted by the company today. Amit Burman will remain the non-executive director of the company.

Meanwhile, Dabur has appointed Mohit Burman, who is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Company, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 11, 2022.

Dabur has also appointed aket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 11, 2022.

Amit Burman started his career at Dabur's Industrial Engineering Department where he was responsible for induction of machinery, method improvements, manpower reduction and improving product packaging.

Amit Burman was responsible for Dabur India's foray into processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd. It is to Amit's credit today that Dabur Real and Hommade are household names. He is also responsible for driving all business strategy, development and communications at Dabur Foods.
 

