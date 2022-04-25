Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Alembic Subsidiary Gets USFDA Nod For Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Foam 

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate foam, 0.05 per cent.

Alembic Subsidiary Gets USFDA Nod For Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Foam 
Pharmaceutical Sector

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 1:22 pm

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its wholly-owned arm, Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Clobetasol Propionate foam indicated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate foam, 0.05 per cent, Alembic said in a regulatory filing.

Related stories

Glenmark Launches Fixed-Dose Combination For Diabetic Patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Gets USFDA Nod For Lacosamide Tablet

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Olux Foam, 0.05 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc,it added.

The company said Clobetasol Propionate foam is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis of the scalp and mild to moderate plaque psoriasis of non-scalp regions of the body excluding the face and intertriginous areas in patients 12 years and older.

Citing IQVIA data, Alembic said Clobetasol Propionate foam, 0.05 per cent had an estimated market size of $10 million for 12 months ended December 2021.

The company said it has so far received total 165 ANDA approvals (141 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA. 

Tags

Business Alembia Pharma Pharmaceutical Company Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmaceutical Sector Pharmaceutical Firm Pharmaceutical US Food & Drug Administration US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) USFDA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

How Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian Food Curiously Coexist In West Bengal

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back

IPL 2022 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Stay Winless But Chennai Super Kings Can Still Bounce Back