The pilots’ of Indian airline Air India has warned its management to rectify the deductions in arrears paid recently, or to face legal proceedings, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday citing a letter.

In a letter dated January 24, the pilots alleged that multiple deductions and recoveries were projected in the arrears statement, without disclosing the data of the recovery. They also said that they were not intimated regarding the reason why such recoveries were being made.

The payment of arrears is part of the formality done before the airline is handed over to Tata Group, its new owner.

The previously bankrupt airline is likely to be handed over to Talace Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Group by the end of this week. In October last year, the salt-to-technology conglomerate had won the bid which was put by the Indian government to sell the airline for Rs 18,000 crore. As part of the deal, the group will be handed over 100 per cent equity shares of Air India, Air India Express, and will hold a 50 per cent stake in the ground-handling company Air India SATS.

It must be noted that this will be the third airline under Tata Group’s table. The group already holds a majority stake in AirAsia India and Vistara.