Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Digital Currencies Can Kill Case For Cryptocurrencies: RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar

The RBI has been vehemently opposed to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, saying there is no underlying value for such instruments which are essentially speculative in nature.

Digital Currencies Can Kill Case For Cryptocurrencies: RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar
CBDC DepositPhotos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 10:42 am

Ahead of the government coming out with a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Thursday said the soon-to-be-introduced central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) can "kill" whatever little case that exists for private virtual currencies like Bitcoin.

Sankar also attacked 'stable coins' which are pegged to a particular currency.

Related stories

Looking At 'Pros And Cons' Of Introduction Of Digital Currency: RBI

All You Need To Know About Wholesale And Retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

What Does Digital Currency Anonymity Feature For Low-Value Transactions Mean?

The RBI has been vehemently opposed to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, saying there is no underlying value for such instruments which are essentially speculative in nature. It has gone public with the same, even as the government has yet to make its stance clear.

Earlier this week, the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance had said it will soon be coming out with a paper on such private cryptocurrencies.

"...we believe that CBDCs could actually be able to kill whatever little case that could be for private cryptocurrencies," Sankar said while speaking at a seminar organized by the IMF.

He said the RBI has been working "methodically" to introduce a digital version of the fiat rupee and sees advantages like better currency management, reducing settlement risk in the system especially the interbank system, and as the best solution to cross-border payments.

The RBI approach is a measured one as there is hardly any international experience in the case of CBDCs and their impact on the banking system in terms of banks' ability to mobilize deposits, as well as their impact on monetary policy transmission.

"We will go through the process of proofs of concept, then pilots, and then a stage-wise introduction. We intend to learn as we go, as all of us realize the digital journey is precisely that, it's a journey that never has an end," he said.

Sankar added that a government and regulator-led process with the right vision and implementation can achieve social objectives more effectively.

At a time when advocates of cryptocurrencies have been batting for 'stable coins' which are linked to regulated currencies, Sankar said their "unquestioned acceptance" seems "puzzling".

"Yes, I've heard repeated central bankers trying to justify private currencies by arguing that we have changed, we actually have private money largely in the system. Now I'm sure they understand the difference between money and currency," he said.

Meanwhile, Sankar appealed to the IMF to take the lead in structuring the narratives around digital payment systems given the rapid changes in technology.

"I don't think everything that is happening is desirable or happening in the way it should. It is important that many countries understand these technologies while taking their policy decisions. In this respect, I would expect the IMF will take a leading role in clearing the narrative, whether it's in respect of CBDCs or cryptocurrencies," he said. 

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrencies In India Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Central Bank Digital Currencies CBDCs Bitcoin Reserve Bank Of India Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI Digital Currencies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India