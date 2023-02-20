After Hindenburg Rout, Bank Of Baroda CEO Says Willing To Consider Lending To Adani Group: Report

Just days after the Hindenburg rout erupted, one of India’s biggest state-backed lender, Bank of Baroda (BoB) is reportedly willing to consider lending to the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group. This may also include extending loans for the remodelling of the Dharavi slum in Mumbai, Bloomberg reported.

As per Bloomberg, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bank of Baroda, Sanjiv Chadha said that BoB will extend loans to the Adani Group if it meets the lender’s underwriting standards. Chadha also reportedly added that he is not concerned about the market volatility around Adani Group stocks.

“You have underwriting standards and you stick to them in good times as well as bad times,” Bloomberg quoted BoB CEO as saying. Before this, Chadha had reportedly also said that Bank of Baroda’s total exposure to the Adani Group was about a quarter of what is permitted under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) framework.

In addition to this, Bloomberg also reported that Bank of Baroda’s CEO also said that it will consider extending loans to the Adani Group for its Dharavi redevelopment project. “This is subject to an extended due diligence and depends upon concentration limits,” the publication quoted Chadha as saying.

The statement from Bank of Baroda comes at a time when the Adani Group companies have been facing trouble in the market on various fronts – all due to the Hindenburg Research report that alleged fraud by the group.