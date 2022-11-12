Adidas Supernova 2 Review: A Fine Running Shoe For Beginners

A lot of running shoes these days are geared towards runners looking to complete a marathon but Adidas recently introduced Supernova 2, something for those who aim for 5K or 10k run.

The Supernova series is not much known among runners but Adidas is looking to project it as a potential running shoe, at least for those who don’t aim for full or half marathons.

After trying a few Ultraboost, UnderArmour Hovr Machina, and Asics Gel-Kayano, Adidas Supernova 2 was indeed a big shift for me but I was also eager to try on a different shoe this time as I decided to start running again, without any big target.

At around 278g with a chunky Boost foam heel that reminds of the 'Ultraboost' series, the Supernova 2 is indeed a looker with an attractive and breathable upper.

Adidas Supernova 2: First Impressions

The first thing you are likely to notice about the shoe is the engineered mesh which looks really breathable with several ventilation slots. The light gray upper with neon green collar and the dark blue familiar Adidas stripes gives a clean and unique appearance to this shoe.

The fit is secure and comfortable but you would have to spend a day or two wearing the shoe to get used to it.

What I really liked is the ankle remains highly secure due to the thick and broad collar as it gives better stability while jogging or running. The tongue is well padded and if you wear thick performance socks, then you may have to adjust the shoelace a bit else the shoe may feel a bit tighter from the tongue area.

The rear area with the ‘Boost’ is most noticeable and there is enough protection on the heel area which is really important for those getting into running or looking for recovery.

The front foam is ‘Bounce’. It is soft and quite bouncy but does not have a lot of rapid energy return. The forefoot area is quite broad and ensures a decent energy return, although not as much as the broad Boost heel.

Adidas Supernova 2: How’s The Experience While Running?

There aren’t many bells and whistles about the shoe, barring the breathable upper and the ‘Boost’ heel area but the shoe is quite versatile as you can use it for light jogging or even moderate running on pretty much all surfaces.

I quite liked running on grass and concrete roads using the Supernova 2. The foot is usually stable due to the extended heel and almost full coverage outsole.

The return from the front portion is not that great and that does tire a person after a few kilometers. That said, the shoe assures comfort and stability for however long you use them during a run.

Adidas Supernova 2: Verdict

The Adidas Supernova 2 sits somewhere between a high-end running shoe and a lifestyle shoe. They do fit well for those getting into running and even for those who keep hitting the road on some occasions, just to not lose touch with the sport.

The upper is highly breathable so there are fewer signs of sweat at the same time enough room for a variety of foot shapes, and fine heel support are the key noticeable points.

Launched for Rs 9,999, the shoe is available at a discounted rate of Rs 6,999, and in this range, it’s one of the finest options for casual runners and beginners.