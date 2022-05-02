Monday, May 02, 2022
Adani Wilmar's Profit Dips 26% To Rs 234 Crore In March Quarter

During the full 2021-22 financial year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 803.73 crore from Rs 728.51 crore in the previous fiscal.

Adani Wilmar.

Updated: 02 May 2022 5:54 pm

Edible oil major Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a 26 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 234.29 crore for the quarter ended March on higher tax expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Wilmar reported that its total income increased to Rs 15,022.94 crore during the January-March period of last fiscal from Rs 10,698.51 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Total income grew to Rs 54,385.89 crore as against Rs 37,194.69 crore earlier.

Adani Wilmar, which sells its cooking oils and some other food products under the Fortune brand, is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

The company recently got listed on the stock exchange after raising Rs 3,600 crore through an Initial Public Offer (IPO).

