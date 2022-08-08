Monday, Aug 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Ports Q1 Net Profit Drops 17% To Rs 1,092 Crore

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,312.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Aug 2022 3:39 pm

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday reported a 16.86 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,091.56 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,312.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the June quarter rose to Rs 5,099.25 crore, as against Rs 5,073 crore in Q1 FY22.

The company's total expenses also increased to Rs 4,174.24 crore from Rs 3,660.28 crore earlier.

APSEZ is part of the globally diversified Adani Group.
 

Tags

Business Adani Ports Q1 Earnings Adani Ports Q1 Profit Adani Ports Q1 Results Adani Ports Q1 Revenue Gautam Adani
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics

Commonwealth Games 2022: England Disqualified After Women's 4x400m Relay Win; Australia Keep Tally In Check - In Pics