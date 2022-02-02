Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Green Energy December Quarter Profit Up 20% To Rs 49 Crore

Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.3 GW 3 including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties.

Adani Green Energy December Quarter Profit Up 20% To Rs 49 Crore
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in December Quarter.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 4:43 pm

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday posted a nearly 20 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49 crore in the October-December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 1,471 crore in the quarter from Rs 843 crore in the same period a year ago.

Commenting on the results, Vineet S. Jain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy said in a statement, "The continued robust operational performance and improving visibility of growth with firm PPA demonstrate that we are well on track to become the largest renewable player by 2030".

He further said, "Our commitment towards ESG is only getting stronger with the global recognition of our efforts to light up the world with green energy and to further incorporate the best ESG practices on all fronts."

The company sold 2,504 million units of electricity in the December quarter, up from 1,273 MU in the same period a year ago.

From April to December 2021, it sold 6,456 MU which is higher than 3,857 MU in the nine months period a year ago.

Adani Green Energy, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with an overall portfolio of 20.3 GW 3 including operating, under-construction, awarded and assets under acquisition catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key
customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), NTPC and various state discoms.

  Listed in 2018, AGEL is a $40 billion market cap company helping India meet its COP21 goals.

Tags

Business National Adani Green Energy Adani Group
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Rupee Pares Initial Gains To Settle Flat At 74.83 Against Dollar

Maruti Suzuki Reports Marginal Increase In Production In January Amid Chip Shortage

Tata Group Excited To Work Together To Make Air India The Airline Of Choice, Says Ratan Tata

World Wetlands Day: India now has 49 Ramsar Sites

Five-year Plan Gone Rogue: How GST Regime Has Created Cracks In Centre-State Relations

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths