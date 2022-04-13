Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Green Energy Becomes 8th Most Valued Firm; Overtakes Bajaj Finance, HDFC

The company had on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms.

Adani Green Energy Becomes 8th Most Valued Firm; Overtakes Bajaj Finance, HDFC
File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 6:43 pm

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday became the eighth most valued firm in the country with a market valuation of Rs 4.48 lakh crore after overtaking Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

The company had on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms.

Related stories

Adani Green Surges 9%; Hits 52-Week High After Becoming The Tenth Most Valued Firm

Adani Group Shares Rally After $2 Billion Deal With Dubai-Based IHC

IHC To Invest $2 Billion In Adani Group's Green Portfolio

Adani Green Energy commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,48,050.99 crore on BSE to take the eighth spot on the top-10 list.

Shares of the company jumped 2.70 per cent to settle at Rs 2,864.75 on BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.75 per cent to Rs 2,950.

The company went past Bajaj Finance and HDFC to climb to the eighth position.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance is at Rs 4,43,685.79 crore, while HDFC had a valuation of Rs 4,31,028.49 crore.

Shares of Adani Green have rallied 115.75 per cent so far this year.

Reliance Industries Ltd with a market valuation of Rs 17,26,714.05 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,39,688.48 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,12,338.57 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,35,611.35 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,29,739.59 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 5,05,737.77 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,61,848.65 crore), Adani Green Energy (Rs 4,48,050.99 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,43,685.79 crore) and HDFC (Rs 4,31,028.49 crore).

Tags

Business National Adani Green Energy Adani Green Energy Limited Adani Green Adani Green Share Price Adani Green Energy Stocks Adani Green Energy News Gautam Adani Gautam Adani Richest Man
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Yearender 2021: 5 Species That Went Extinct This Year

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC