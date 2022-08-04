Adani Enterprises Signs Pact With Israel Innovation Authority

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the Israel Innovation Authority for cooperation in technological innovation between Israeli entities and the Adani Group.

Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) is a public-funded agency overseeing Israel's innovation policy.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will lead to the creation of a cutting-edge innovation platform that will allow Adani businesses to access tech solutions provided by Israeli startups, whereby selected innovation projects will be supported by the partnership, according to a company statement.

This cooperation will deepen the existing partnerships that Adani has already established over the past six years in Israel, the statement said.

The collaboration will span across segments like climate change, cyber, Artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), 5G, agriculture, all of which are core businesses for Adani, the statement added.

The Adani-IIA collaboration will also help to open various channels for the latest technologies from Israel to enter India and accelerate the digitization of several other organizations, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd CEO and whole-time director Karan Adani said.

Adani Enterprises Limited is the flagship company of Adani Group. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.

