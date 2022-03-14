Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

73% Indian Citizens Against Resumption Of International Flights: Survey

The international flights were suspended two years ago on March 23, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have been on hiatus since then. 

73% Indian Citizens Against Resumption Of International Flights: Survey
International flights will resume on March 27.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 1:20 pm

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across Europe and Asia, several citizens in India are against the resumption of international flights from March 27, according to a survey by LocalCircles. The survey received responses from 12,618 citizens residing in 294 Indian districts.

Related stories

India To Resume Regular International Flights, Here's What It Means For Airlines

International Flights To Start Operating From Mar 27 After Two-Year Covid Hiatus

Though India is resuming international flights, several countries such as Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Germany, France, and the Netherlands are witnessing a dramatic surge in BA 2.2 sublineage of BA 2 variant of Omicron cases. At least 73 per cent of the survey respondents are against restarting international flights beginning March 27. Meanwhile, 25 per cent of the respondents agreed with the government’s decision of resuming flights, whereas 41 per cent of the respondents said that international flights should commence from those countries which have less than 2 per cent of TPR. TPR or test positivity rate is a threshold set by WHO for the daily positivity rates for epidemics. If the TPR crosses 5 per cent, it is considered that the epidemic is out of control. 

In the survey 18 per cent of the respondents suggested postponing the international flights, while 2 per cent did not have an opinion. Notably, 44 per cent of the respondents were from tier I cities, 35 per cent from tier II and 21 per cent of respondents were from tier III, tier IV, and rural districts, respectively. 

The international flights were suspended two years ago on March 23, 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and have been on hiatus since then. 

Tags

Business National International Flights Air India Flight Aeroplanes/Flights Ministry Of Civil Aviation Civil Aviation Sector Aviation Indigo Airways Jet Airways
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live