All You Need To Need To Know About 5G Telecom Services Launched By PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched much-awaited 5G telecom services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi. Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet services, the fifth generation or 5G is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

5G Services: Here Is All You Need To Know About Latest Technology In Telecom Industry

5G is the fifth generation of mobile technology designed to deliver higher data speeds and reduced latency. Internet speed on 5G network is 20 times higher compared to 4G and supports lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time.

Besides powering ultra-low latency connections, which allow downloading full-length high-quality video or movie to a mobile device in a matter of seconds (even in crowded areas), 5G can enable solutions such as e-health, connected vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and metaverse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming, among others.

The launch of 5G services in India, the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China, follows years of intense preparation.

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.

A record over Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of 5G telecom spectrum was sold in August, which saw billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio emerging as the top bidder to consolidate its leadership position.

When Will Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Launch 5G Services?

As per reports Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio will be the first ones to roll out 5G services in the country but will begin with metro cities.

Reliance Jio will be launching 5G services in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata by Diwali. Bharti Airtel's chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal at IMC 2022 said that its 5G network will be launched with immediate effect in Delhi, Varanasi, Bangalore, Mumbai among others cities. Mittal added that by March 2024 the company will provide 5G network across the country.

How To Check 5G Mobile Phone Compatibility?

Android users can check whether their mobile is 5G compatible or not by going to phone settings. After entering settings tabs a person needs to click on preferred network if the phone is 5G compliant it will show 5G listed under that segment. Meanwhile, on Apple devices starting with iPhone 12, iPhone SE, and all models above that are 5G compliant.

