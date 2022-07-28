Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
5G Telecom Auction Stretches To 4th Day; Rs 1,49,623 Crore Worth Bids Received So Far

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Gautam Adani were in stray for 5G spect Shutterstock

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 7:16 pm

The auction of 5G spectrum for telephony services will stretch to the fourth day on Friday after 16 rounds of bidding fetched bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 16 rounds of bidding have been completed in three days and the auction will continue on Friday.

Bids worth Rs 1,49,623 crore have been received at the end of the third day, he said.

This is marginally higher than Rs 1,49,454 crore-worth bids received at the end of the ninth round on Wednesday, the second day of the auction.

The minister said industry is committed to taking services to rural areas.
 

