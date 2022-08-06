Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
What Made Reliance Jio Fight Fiercely For The 700 MHz Band In The 5G Auctions? 

The only telco to acquire the coveted 700 MHz, Jio has set its sights on capturing 5G space in India

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:38 am

India’s mega 5G spectrum auction recently ended after seven days and 40 rounds, garnering more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It saw the active participation of players like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea with market leader Reliance Jio leading the bidding after pumping in a total of Rs 88,078 crore. 

Behind The 700 MHz Band

The 700 MHz band, which is usually sold at a higher price, is said to provide better network coverage due to low frequency and has the ability to penetrate buildings efficiently. That lets telcos offer better, stable and faster connectivity in dense urban areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. 

A sub-GHz band—bands below 1000 MHz—offers better coverage with speed without consuming much power. In contrast, the highest band, the 26 GHz frequency band, which can offer higher speeds of over 1 gigabits per second, may not cover a larger area and its coverage can even be disrupted by trees and buildings. Therefore, a sub-GHz band, like the 700 MHz band, is said to be more profitable for a company than a GHz band.

In the price-sensitive Indian market, telcos are already struggling amid cut-throat competition while battling to settle burgeoning adjusted gross revenue-related dues. The low average revenue per user (ARPU) in the country has led to leading telecom players like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea increasing the price of their voice and data plans. Telcos may also have to keep the cost of 5G plans low so that more people buy the plans. For that, they might have to optimise and keep the spectrum prices in check.

As per reports, 5G services may be available to the general public by September or October and the government is targeting to allocate spectrum by August 15

