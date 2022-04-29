Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt May Not Auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz Band, Leave It For Satellite Firms

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had recommended a base price for this frequency range and suggested that it can be used for both mobile as well as satellite services

Govt May Not Auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz Band, Leave It For Satellite Firms

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 12:24 pm

The government may not auction spectrum frequency range between 27.5-28.5 gigahertz and leave it for satellite services, according to official sources.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had recommended a base price for this frequency range and suggested that it can be used for both mobile as well as satellite services.

Related stories

5G Spectrum Auction Likely In Early June: Ashwini Vaishnav

Airtel Urges Government To Keep The 5G Spectrum Pricing Low

Things Moving On Track As Per Schedule On 5G Spectrum: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Two official sources acknowledged that Department of Telecom (DoT) is considering auctioning spectrum only up to 27.5 Ghz as sharing between the two services is difficult.

"Trai also understands that it is difficult for both 5G and satellite transmitters to work side by side. We are going ahead with an auction of only up to 27.5 Ghz," an official source said.

The official said the government is looking if Earth Stations In Motion (ESIM) can be allowed in 27.5-28.5 Ghz, which is available for in-flight and maritime connectivity, but meanwhile there are no plans to auction this frequency range.

A senior DoT official said that there are several views within the department and nothing is final yet.

"Digital Communications Commission (DCC) will take a call on the matter. It will send reference back to Trai and based on Trai's response DCC will firm up its view. The final decision will be taken by the Cabinet. DCC will only share its recommendation to the Cabinet. There is nothing final yet. Everything is in fluid stage," the officer who did not wish to be named told PTI.

E-mail query sent to DoT elicited no immediate reply. Trai has mooted a mega auction plan valued at over Rs 7.5 lakh crore at the base price across multiple bands for radio waves allocated over 30 years.

The regulator has recommended that the millimeter wave spectrum between 24.25-28.5 Ghz is going to be used for capacity requirement, its deployment is not likely to be ubiquitous rather it is more likely to be kind of hotspots or urban micro cells.

Therefore it suggested both mobile service stations and Satellite Earth Station Gateway (Earth to Space) can co-exist in 27.5-28.5 GHz frequency range.

"The Satellite Earth Station Gateway should be permitted to be established in frequency range 27.5-28.5 Ghz at uninhabited or remote locations on a case-to-case basis, where there is less likelihood of 5G IMT services to come up," Trai had said.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the auctions , which will pave the way for 5G services in the country, are likely to be held in early June and services are expected to be rolled out by August-September this year. 

Tags

Business National Spectrum Sale And Scams 5G Spectrum Auction Spectrum Dues Spectrum CHarges High Spectrum Price 4G Spectrum Spectrum Prices Spectrum Allocation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law