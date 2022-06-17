Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Invites Players For Pre-Bid Conference On June 20

As much as 72 GHz of the spectrum will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.

5G Spectrum Auction: DoT Invites Players For Pre-Bid Conference On June 20
5G Spectrum.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 10:53 am

The telecom department on Thursday issued a notice for holding the 5G spectrum auction-related pre-bid conference on June 20.

The pre-bid conference is the first major event in the detailed auction timetable that is mentioned in the bid document.

The government will, next month, auction about Rs 4.3 lakh crore worth of airwaves capable of offering fifth-generation or 5G telecom services including ultra-high-speed internet, and has also given its nod for setting up of captive 5G networks by the big tech firms.

Related stories

5G Spectrum Auctions To Conclude By July-End, Services May Begin By September: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Start Of New Era For Indian Telecom: Vaishnaw On 5G Spectrum Auction

As much as 72 GHz of the spectrum will be put on the block during the auction, set to commence on July 26, 2022.

Towards this, the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Thursday issued a circular stating that "a pre-bid conference on NIA (Notice Inviting Applications) for spectrum auction will be held on June 20, 2022 (Monday) at 11 AM to 1 PM."

The meeting, to be held in DoT, can also be attended through video conferencing, it told prospective bidders.

Meanwhile, some analysts are of the view that the spectrum auction is unlikely to see a massive bidding war and telecom companies may choose to be selective on the quantum, in the backdrop of likely demand-supply imbalance and annual auctions.

"Telcos may be selective on the quantum this time given the likely demand-supply imbalance and annual auctions," JP Morgan said in a note.

More than adequate spectrum is available for the three operators, it said, adding "hence we don't expect a bidding war in the auction". 

Tags

Business 5G Spectrum 5G Spectrum Auction Telecom Sector Telecom Industry Telecom 5G Spectrum Auctions 5G Technology Department Of Technology
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival

Cannes 2022: How The Russia-Ukraine War Has Been A Centerpiece At The Film Festival