Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Top Bidder With Rs 88,078 Crore

According to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Adani group bought 400 MHz, or less than one per cent of all spectrum sold, for Rs 212 crore

undefined
5G Spectrum.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 6:20 pm

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Monday emerged as the largest bidder for the 5G spectrum, acquiring close to half of all the airwaves sold in the latest auction for Rs 88,078 crore.

According to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Adani group bought 400 MHz, or less than one per cent of all spectrum sold, for Rs 212 crore.

While Adani group bought spectrum in the 26 GHz band, which is not for public networks, Jio acquired spectrum across several bands, including the coveted 700 MHz band that can provide 6-10 km of signal range and forms a good base for fifth generation (5G) in all 22 circles in the country.

Related stories

Record Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore From 5g Spectrum Sale; Jio Top Bidder

Bidding Begins For 5G Spectrum Auction On Day 7

A single towner can cover more area if 700 Mhz is used.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal's Bharti Airtel bought a 19,867 MHz airwave across different bands for Rs 43,084 crore.

Vodafone Idea Ltd bought spectrum for Rs 18,784 crore.

In all, Rs 150,173 crore of bids were received, Vaishnaw said.

Of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71 per cent, was sold.

The government, he said, in the first year will get a Rs 13,365 crore payment for the spectrum.

He also said the 5G services could be launched by October. 

Tags

Business 5G Spectrum Auction 5G Spectrum Reliance Jio Mukesh Ambani Airtel Vodafone-Idea 5G Adani Group Gautam Adani
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video