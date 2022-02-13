Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

5G Spectrum Auction Expected In May

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this month said the TRAI has informed that it will submit its recommendations for the 5G auction by March and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is simultaneously firming up other processes to hold the auction at the earliest.

5G Spectrum Auction Expected In May
According to the DoT, 5G is expected to deliver download speed 10 times faster than 4G services.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 6:02 pm

The long-awaited 5G spectrum auction is expected to be held in May this year if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) submits by March its recommendations on the rules regarding the sale process, according to a senior official of the telecom department.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this month said the TRAI has informed that it will submit its recommendations for the 5G auction by March and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is simultaneously firming up other processes to hold the auction at the earliest.

"TRAI has indicated that they will send it (recommendations) by March. Thereafter, it will take us a month to make a decision around it," Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman told PTI.

Earlier, the government has taken time of 60-120 days to start the bidding rounds in the auction after receiving recommendations from Trai on spectrum auction. Rajaraman said it will take the DoT two months to start the auction from the day it gets recommendations from the TRAI.

According to the DoT, 5G is expected to deliver download speed 10 times faster than 4G services.

As per the process, DoT seeks reference from the TRAI on spectrum price, a method for allocating it, block size of spectrum, payments terms and conditions, among others.

The TRAI holds consultations with the industry and other stakeholders and then submits recommendations to the DoT.

As per the current practice, the apex decision making body at the DoT, the Digital Communications Commission (formerly the Telecom Commission) takes the decision on Trai recommendations and then approaches the Cabinet for the final approval.

Rajaraman said that the DoT has already selected MSTC as the auctioneer for the upcoming auction.

TRAI has given participants in the 5G spectrum consultation to submit their additional comments by February 15 after which it will review and come up with recommendations.

Telecom operators have demanded up to a 95 per cent cut in the spectrum frequency band price. Both telecom and satellite players are at loggerheads with each other on rules for the 5G spectrum auction. 

Tags

Business National 5G Technology 5G Spectrum Auction 5G Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

IL&FS Group To Resolve Debt Of Rs 55,000 Crore By March

IL&FS Group To Resolve Debt Of Rs 55,000 Crore By March

Budget Provisions To Boost Financial Inclusion Goals, Bring Best Practices In Postal Department, Says Government

FPIs Net Sellers At Rs 14,935 Crore In The First Half Of February

RBI's G-Secs Holding May Increase By Rs 2 Lakh Crore Next Fiscal, Says Report

Government To Tighten MGNREGA Scheme To Plug 'Tremendous Leakages'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival