Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

We’re four months into 2022 and the government has given an indication that the spectrum auctions for 5G will be completed this summer. Meanwhile, every telecom player has already conducted many 5G trials on their networks during the past couple of months.

As we inch closer and closer to 5G, the buzzword grows bigger and bigger. People are drawn toward the 5G label on a smartphone as they consider it the future even without having seen it in reality.

If you’re looking to buy a smartphone and want to future-proof yourself, then get a smartphone that has 5G capabilities.

Here are the best 5G smartphones available in the market today for under Rs 30,000.

NOTE: The list is in no particular order.

1. realme GT Master Edition/realme 9 Pro+ 5G

realme has two contenders in the sub-Rs 30,000 range. First up is the realme GT Master Edition. This one comes with a Snapdragon 778G 5G-compatible processor, 64-megapixel shooter, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 8GB of RAM along with either 128 or 256 GB of storage. The realme GT Master Edition retails at Rs 29,999.

The realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, a 6.4-inch 90Hz Super AMOLD Display, a 4,500 mAh battery and a 60W SuperDart Charge, 50-megapixel primary shooter, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. This one starts at Rs 24,999.

2. Oppo Reno7 5G

At Rs 29,900, the Oppo Reno7 5G smartphone is at the upper end of the bracket. It’s got a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, a 64-megapixel snapper, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, a 4,500mAh capacity. It comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box but Oppo has promised an Android 12 upgrade at some point in the future. It may have a plastic body but it does have a dedicated microSD card slot and fast charging capabilities.

3. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi has a number of smartphones under Rs 30,000 with support for 5G. One of the more recent ones to have launched in the market is the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G smartphone. They call it HyperCharge because it charges from 0-100 percent in less than twenty minutes. What more can one ask for!

The 11i HyperCharge comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display (with 120Hz refresh rate), a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 4,500mAh battery, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. There’s a 108-megapixel, f/1.9 main shooter. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and four available colors. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge retails for Rs 26,999.

Xiaomi also has the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G for Rs 28,999, the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G at Rs 24,999, the Redmi Note 11T 5G at Rs 18,999 and other smartphones.

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy M33 5G smartphone is hot off the press. It’s the newest entry into the crowded mid-range 5G smartphone segment. This one comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display (2408x1080 pixel), 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the company’s own Exynos 1280 SoC.

The device is available with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage (which can be expanded by 1TB via a micro SD card). The smartphone comes with One UI 4.1 (based on Android 12) and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The main shooter is a 50-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is available in Deep Ocean Blue and Mystique Green colour options and retails for a starting price of Rs 18,999.

If you want to spring for an A-Series smartphone instead, then you’re in luck. The Galaxy A53 5G comes in at Rs 28,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB model is a smidge higher at Rs 29,999. There are Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Peach, and Awesome White as the colors available for purchase.

5. Motorola Edge 20

Motorola was a hugely popular brand in its day with the G-Series line of smartphones. In fact, it was probably the most popular brand in the budget and mid-range segment for many years. For 2022, the company has released the Motorola Edge 20. The 8GB/128GB variant can be purchased for Rs 28,299.

The Edge 20 has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, 4,000mAh battery and a 108-megapixel rear snapper. Unfortunately, it has launched with Android 11 out of the box.

6. OnePlus Nord 2/OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus has two smartphones retailing for under Rs 30,000, both of which have support for 5G. The OnePlus Nord 2 retails for Rs 29,999 and gets you 8Gb of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution (90Hz refresh rate), a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, 4,500mAh battery capacity and much more. It’s a 5G ready smartphone with fast charging capabilities and promised software upgrades from the company.

The Nord CE 2 is a stripped down version of the Nord 2 and comes in at a more affordable price point of Rs 23,999. There’s the 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 4,500mAh battery, 65W SuperVOOC fast charging and much more.

7. iQOO 7/iQOO Z6

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has some interesting products as of late. The iQOO 7 5G (which can be found on Amazon for Rs 29,990) is the most interesting of the bunch. It’s got a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor, 4,400mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, dual speakers and much more.

The iQOO Z6 5G is the most recent of the lot and can be found on Amazon for just Rs 15,499. It’s helmed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, an LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 12 out-of-the-box.

8. POCO X4 Pro 5G/M4 Pro 5G

Once a sub-brand of Xiaomi, POCO has broken off and taken the charge in the mid-range segment. The X4 Pro 5G at Rs 21,999 and the M4 Pro 5G at Rs 14,999 are two such examples.

The X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

The M4 Pro 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch Full HD display, 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and a whole lot more to offer.