On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services in the country. Just a few days later, leading telecom companies, including Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel started rolling out 5G services in the country starting with a few cities.

Soon after, people with 5G-ready phones, including iPhone users, started complaining as they have not been able to get the ultra-high speed which the telcos are claiming, despite having a 5G compatible device.

Smartphone makers have been selling 5G-ready smartphones in India since early 2020 but when the technology finally arrived in the country, a lot of people are still unable to use it.

Only a few people are able to use 5G in their mobile handsets while many, including those with Apple’s latest iPhone 14 and Samsung's flagship phones, are waiting for software updates.

The government has also stepped in. On Wednesday, the Ministry of electronics and IT officials held a meeting with executives from Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi, and telecom operators Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The government reportedly asked the mobile phone manufacturers to speed up rolling out software upgrades in their phones.

Apple, Samsung Expected To Soon Roll Out Software Updates

Apple on Wednesday said it will start rolling out 5G software updates for iPhone users in December. "5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple said in a statement.

Apple also said it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

"Apple has been taking a lot of time. Airtel has been concerned about this as many of their premium clients are on Apple devices," Reuters cited an industry source as saying.

Meanwhile, a Samsung India spokesperson said the company would roll out updates across all its 5G devices by mid-November.

A Google spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel 6a are 5G capable devices. We are actively working with the Indian carriers to enable functionality at the earliest."

So far, Reliance Jio has introduced ultra-fast 5G technology in four cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Kolkata. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has also started rolling out its 5G services in eight cities.

Why Some 5G Phones Still Don’t Support 5G?

Not all 5G smartphones are 5G ready in India. That said, they do have the required hardware for 5G and all these devices need is a software update to be optimised for the 5G frequency bands in India.

There are three frequency bands for 5G in India — low-band, mid-band, and high-band mmWave.

The smartphones, including iPhones may have the hardware to support these bands but they need to be optimised through an update to do so.

Weren’t Smartphone Makers Prepared For The 5G Rollout In India?

Leading smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung have been selling 5G-ready phones in India for a while but most of their flagship devices are so far unable to offer the 5G support.

In contrast, devices from several Chinese smartphone makers, including Xiaomi, Vivo, iQOO, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, etc, are supporting 5G networks, without the need for any software upgrade.

As per reports, Apple and Samsung are currently testing the network in India with carrier partners. Apple’s executives are also meeting Airtel for the same issue. But it doesn’t look like the issue will be resolved for several 5G-ready phone users before December.

Navkendar SIngh, Analyst at IDC said that it seems that smartphone makers and network providers were not fully prepared due to the rushed launch of 5G in the country and they need time to optimise everything for a smooth 5G experience for smartphone users.

“The phones (from smartphone makers) were 5G not because of the demand but due to supply of 5g chipsets and components and capacities had shifted to 5G during pandemic “he said.

“It is actually perfectly fine that brands are taking time since it is important to optimise the 5G experience and take some time to give an OTA update. It is not just about the brands, it also seems it was rushed to launch 5g at just concluded Indian Mobile Congress,” he added.

Singh said if it would have been a soft launch for 5G, people wouldn’t have cared much, but now, people would expect their devices to support it. He said smartphone makers are not wrong in taking time for the software updates to make their devices support all the 5G bands.

“They also need time to optimise everything. If 5G doesn’t work on their phones, people will blame the device as well along with the network,” he added.