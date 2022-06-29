39% Millennials Own Crypto, Reveals Research; Bitcoin Falls

Over 39 per cent of millennials own cryptocurrencies, which is greater than the percentage of millennials who own mutual funds, and almost equivalent to the percentage of millennials who own individual equities, according to a research by investing firm, Alto

The same report noted that over 70 per cent of millennials who own crypto and an individual retirement account (IRA), also hold crypto in an IRA.

For the report titled, “How Millennials See Their Financial Future,” Alto asked questions to 2,000 US consumers in a quantitative online poll.

In other news, one of the largest e-retailers in Latin America, Mercadolibre, has announced that its payment processing service, Mercado Pago, would be expanding the range of cryptocurrency-related services it first offered to Brazilian consumers way back in November. According to the company, it will make its platform available to consumers so that they can receive cryptocurrency deposits from other exchanges and digital wallets, among other third-party services, Bitcoin.com reported.

In a statement sent to Portal do Bitcoin, Mercado Pago stated that starting today it would be possible to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Pax Dollar from other digital wallets through the Mercado Pago app. Last week, transfers within the app was also enabled.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 4.65 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $20,061.46 at 5:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.63 per cent, up by 0.25 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,113.75, down by 8.78 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 8.26 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $219.40. Solana (SOL) was down by 11.84 per cent to $34.86, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.51 per cent to $0.4678.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06608 at 5:30 pm IST, down by 7.86 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 10.08 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00000981. Samoyedcoin was down by 6.96 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007435, while Dogelon Mars was down by 13.07 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003136.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $898.03 billion, a decrease of 5.21 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $62.92 billion, an increase of 5.07 per cent.