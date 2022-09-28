​​Tata Launches Tiago EV In India: Check Price, Specs

Tata today launched its latest budget electric car the Tiago EV starting at Rs 8.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, India).

This is the fourth EV model from Tata Motors, after Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max, and Tigor EV.

This is the first EV priced below Rs 10 lakh and with this, Tata aims to take battery-powered mobility technology to more people. However, Tata Motors said the pricing announced for Tiago EV is only valid for the first 10,000 bookings with the reservation window being opened from October 10. Tata's first electric hatchback will be available in four variants – XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Tech Lux.

Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV hatchback will open from October 10, with deliveries beginning in January.

Tiago EV is available in five colour options – Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum, and Tropical Mist.

Tata Tiago EV: Charging and range

The Tiago EV comes in two lithium-ion battery pack options – 19.2kWh and 24kWh – with IP67 rating for dust and water resistance on the battery and motor.

The 19.2kWh battery has a claimed range of 250km, while the 24kWh battery gets a claimed MIDC range of 315km.

It is powered by Tata’s Ziptron high-voltage architecture that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 74hp and 114Nm with the larger 24kWh battery, while the smaller 19.2kWh variants produce 61hp and 110Nm.

The company said Tiago with 24kWh battery can runs 0-60kph in 5.7 seconds, while the one with the smaller battery can do it in 6.2 seconds.

Tata claims that the Tiago EV is also capable of fast charging, and both battery packs can be topped up from 10 to 80 percent in just 57 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger.

The manufacturer states that with the standard 3.3kW home charger, the 19.2kWh battery can be charged from 10-100 percent in 5 hours 5 minutes, while the 24kWh battery takes 6 hours 20 minutes.

Similarly, with the optional 7.2kW AC fast charger, the former takes 2 hours 35 minutes, and the latter takes 3 hours 35 minutes.

Other Features

Tiago EV comes with automatic transmission as standard. It also gets automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, an eight-speaker Harman sound system, connected car technology, etc.

The Tiago EV gets 45 connected car features via the ZConnect app, hill start and descent assist, TPMS, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, push button start/stop and cruise control.