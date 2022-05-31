Tuesday, May 31, 2022
 IKEA To Open Large-Format Store In Bengaluru On June 22

The large-format store, spread over 12.2 acres (460,000 square feet), will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station and have over 7,000 affordable and sustainable home furnishing IKEA products

Bhupinder Singh

Updated: 31 May 2022 6:04 pm

Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA India on Tuesday said it will open its large-format store in Bengaluru in Karnataka on June 22, 2022.

"We aim to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements," IKEA India market manager for the Karnataka market Anje Heim said in a statement.

The large-format store, spread over 12.2 acres (460,000 square feet), will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station and have over 7,000 affordable and sustainable home furnishing IKEA products, the company said.

