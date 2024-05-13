LS Polls: As Phase 4 Of 7 Takes Place, Have A Look At World's Largest Democratic Process

Outlook Web Desk
India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced on April 19 with the first of the seven phases of voting
The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha and decide whether the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will come to power
The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases - April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1
The general elections are taking place with the BJP riding on what it calls the success of the Narendra Modi-led central government it attributes to the milestones such as Ram Mandir opening, CAA implementation
Some of these 'milestones' have been criticised by the Opposition, which has united under an alliance named INDIA, and a section of people in the country
The INDIA Bloc - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance - is a political alliance of big political parties of India led by the Congress. AAP, Trinamool Congress are also part of INDIA Bloc
An EVM is an electronic device for recording votes and is used in India for voting in elections. Since 2010, the EC has been phasing in a third unit called the VVPAT, which allows voters to verify that their votes have been recorded correctly by printing a paper receipt.
Those who have turned 18 are eligible to vote in elections. An eligible person can enroll themselves as voters and subsequently get their Voter IDs by following the procedure mentioned on
As per EC, a total of 968.8 million people are eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, making it the largest democratic exercise in the world. Over 18.4 million electors are in 18-19 years age group in India.