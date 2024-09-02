What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway

Outlook International Desk
New York Fashion Week is back this fall, and it’s set to dazzle! From September 6 to 11, the Big Apple will be buzzing with over 60 runway shows showcasing the latest spring/summer 2025 collections.
The show starts with Area's fall/winter 2024 collection, but keep an eye out for Ralph Lauren and Proenza Schouler, who are also making waves early on.
Area, Brandon Maxwell, Badgley Mischka, Willy Chavarria
Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Tommy Hilfiger, Kim Shui
Ulla Johnson, Off-White, Jason Wu Collection, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Eckhaus Latta
Carolina Herrera, Naeem Khan, Coach, Theophilio, Tory Burch
COS, Michael Kors, Elena Velez, Cynthia Rowley
Jane Wade, Private Policy, Frederick Anderson, Melitta Baumeister
This year, NYFW moves to the chic RXR Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea, featuring stunning Hudson River views, a food hall, and stylish event spaces.
NYFW kicks off fashion month, followed by London, Milan, and Paris. Mark your calendars and get ready for a whirlwind of style!