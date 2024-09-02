What To Expect From NYFW 2024’s Star-Studded Runway

Outlook International Desk

NYFW 2024

New York Fashion Week is back this fall, and it’s set to dazzle! From September 6 to 11, the Big Apple will be buzzing with over 60 runway shows showcasing the latest spring/summer 2025 collections.

NYFW | X

Kick-Off with a Bang!

The show starts with Area's fall/winter 2024 collection, but keep an eye out for Ralph Lauren and Proenza Schouler, who are also making waves early on.

NYFW | X

September 6

Area, Brandon Maxwell, Badgley Mischka, Willy Chavarria

NYFW | X

September 7

Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Tommy Hilfiger, Kim Shui

NYFW | X

September 8

Ulla Johnson, Off-White, Jason Wu Collection, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Eckhaus Latta

NYFW | X

September 9

Carolina Herrera, Naeem Khan, Coach, Theophilio, Tory Burch

NYFW | X

September 10

COS, Michael Kors, Elena Velez, Cynthia Rowley

NYFW | X

September 11

Jane Wade, Private Policy, Frederick Anderson, Melitta Baumeister

NYFW | X

New Venue, Same Vibes

This year, NYFW moves to the chic RXR Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea, featuring stunning Hudson River views, a food hall, and stylish event spaces.

NYFW | X

NYFW 101

NYFW kicks off fashion month, followed by London, Milan, and Paris. Mark your calendars and get ready for a whirlwind of style!

NYFW | X

What Does The 'O' In O'Clock Really Mean?

Read More