What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?

Outlook International Desk
It all began when @jenny_nuel1, a fashion designer on Threads, asked: “What’s the meaning of ‘O’ in o’clock?” Her query left many users scratching their heads.
Replies came pouring in with guesses like “zero,” “oida” (a Viennese term for an old person), and “Omega.” However, these were all incorrect!
Some users uncovered the truth: the “O” stands for “of” in “of the clock.” So, when we say “9 o’clock,” it’s actually short for “9 of the clock.”
Back when clocks were first invented, people mainly used sundials. To differentiate, they started saying “of the clock” to specify the time by a clock.
According to Britannica, the apostrophe in “o’clock” indicates it’s a shortened form of “of the clock.” It’s a nod to its origins!
Before clocks, sundials were the go-to for telling time. The shadow cast by the sun indicated the hour.
So next time you check the time, you’ll know that “o’clock” is a charming relic from a time when people needed to distinguish between different ways of telling time!