What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?

Outlook International Desk

The Question That Sparked Curiosity

It all began when @jenny_nuel1, a fashion designer on Threads, asked: “What’s the meaning of ‘O’ in o’clock?” Her query left many users scratching their heads.

Misleading Answers Flooded In

Replies came pouring in with guesses like “zero,” “oida” (a Viennese term for an old person), and “Omega.” However, these were all incorrect!

The Real Answer: “Of the Clock”

Some users uncovered the truth: the “O” stands for “of” in “of the clock.” So, when we say “9 o’clock,” it’s actually short for “9 of the clock.”

A Historical Twist

Back when clocks were first invented, people mainly used sundials. To differentiate, they started saying “of the clock” to specify the time by a clock.

The Apostrophe’s Role

According to Britannica, the apostrophe in “o’clock” indicates it’s a shortened form of “of the clock.” It’s a nod to its origins!

The Sundial Connection

Before clocks, sundials were the go-to for telling time. The shadow cast by the sun indicated the hour.

A Little Piece of History

So next time you check the time, you’ll know that “o’clock” is a charming relic from a time when people needed to distinguish between different ways of telling time!

