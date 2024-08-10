Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going

Outlook International Desk
While viewers focus on star athletes, many behind-the-scenes roles are essential to ensure the games run smoothly, often involving unusual and lesser-known jobs.
A "Cap Catcher" dives to retrieve swimmers' caps that fall off during events. This year, "Bob the Cap Catcher" gained fame on social media after a video went viral of him catching American swimmer Emma Weber's swim cap.
Block builders are responsible for re-stacking and polishing the blocks that horses knock down during equestrian events, ensuring the course is always in top condition.
Camera cleaners use long mops and dusters to maintain crystal-clear shots during diving events, enabling viewers to see perfect overhead angles.
The balloon brandisher plays a crucial role in gymnastics, using a large balloon to help set up camera angles for floor routines, ensuring every performance is captured perfectly.
Despite professional swimmers competing, lifeguards are present at Olympic swimming events as a safety precaution, ready to respond in case of emergencies.
A dedicated cleaning team ensures that floors, courts, mats, and other surfaces are spotless before and after events, including collecting cartridge cases during shooting competitions.