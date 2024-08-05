Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked

Outlook International Desk

10. Kuwait

Population Of Indians: 995,528

Kuwait, with a mix of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers, has approximately 995,528 Indians in 2024, ranking 10th globally in Indian population.

Kuwait | Pexels

9. Sri Lanka

Population of Indians (2024): 1,607,500

Sri Lanka has 7,500 non-resident Indians and about 1.6 million people of South Indian origin.

Sri Lanka | Pexels

8. South Africa

Population of Indians (2024): 1,700,000

South Africa has 1.7 million Indians, including 60,000 non-resident Indians and 1.64 million people of Indian origin.

South Africa | Pexels

7. United Kingdom

Population of Indians (2024): 1,864,318

The United Kingdom hosts one of the largest Indian communities, with nearly 1.9 million Indians.

United Kingdom | Pexels

6. Myanmar

Population of Indians (2024): 2,002,660

Myanmar has over 2 million Indians, including 2,660 non-resident Indians, ranking 6th globally in Indian population.

Myanmar | Pexels

5. Saudi Arabia

Population of Indians (2024): 2,463,509

Saudi Arabia, with a growing economy attracting skilled Indian labor, has nearly 2.5 million Indians, ranking fifth globally.

Saudi Arabia | Pexels

4. Canada

Population of Indians (2024): 2,875,954

Canada, a top destination for immigrants, has a large Punjabi Indian population, with some involved in Canadian politics.

Canada | Pexels

3. Malaysia

Population of Indians (2024): 2,914,127

Malaysia, with the third highest Indian population globally, has 163,127 non-resident Indians and nearly 2.7 million people of Indian origin, primarily Indian Tamils.

Malaysia Pexels

2. United Arab Emirates

Population of Indians (2024): 3,568,848

The UAE, known for attracting immigrants due to its workforce and investment policies, has over 3.5 million Indian residents.

United Arab Emirates | Pexels

1. United States

Population of Indians (2024): 5,409,062

The US, with over 5.4 million Indians as of May 2024, hosts the largest overseas Indian population.

United States | Pexels

