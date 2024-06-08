T20 World Cup: CAN Stun IRE To Register First-Ever WC Win

Ireland Win The Toss, Opt To Bowl First In NY

The Irish win an all-important toss and they put Canada into bat in NY.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

Irish Bowlers Unsettle Canadian Batters

Canada batters found it difficult to negate the Irish pace bowling attack.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva Make IRE Pay

Ireland lost focus as Canadian batters Kirton and Movva (in pic) put up a partnership.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Adam Hunger

Duo Help Canada Reach 137/7

Some lapse in bowling from Ireland help Canada post 138 in New York.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

IRE Lose Skipper Paul Stirling

IRE skipper's poor run continues as he walked back early to the dressing room.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

CAN Bowlers Swarm Over IRE Batters

Irish batters collapse like ninepins as they find themselves at 53/5.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

George Dockrell, Mark Adair Fightback For IRE

Irish pair of George Dockrell and Mark Adair staged a late comeback as they looked to chase down 138.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

Too Little Too Late For IRE

It was a little too late for the Irish side as Canada's bowlers held their nerve to win a memorable WC game.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

Canada Scripts Record At T20 World Cup

Their 12-run win over Ireland made them the 22nd team to register a win in T20 World Cups.

CAN vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 AP

