T20 World Cup: CAN Stun IRE To Register First-Ever WC Win

Tejas Rane
The Irish win an all-important toss and they put Canada into bat in NY.
Canada batters found it difficult to negate the Irish pace bowling attack.
Ireland lost focus as Canadian batters Kirton and Movva (in pic) put up a partnership.
Some lapse in bowling from Ireland help Canada post 138 in New York.
IRE skipper's poor run continues as he walked back early to the dressing room.
Irish batters collapse like ninepins as they find themselves at 53/5.
Irish pair of George Dockrell and Mark Adair staged a late comeback as they looked to chase down 138.
It was a little too late for the Irish side as Canada's bowlers held their nerve to win a memorable WC game.
Their 12-run win over Ireland made them the 22nd team to register a win in T20 World Cups.