Simple Kaul’s Beach Cleaning Campaign Will Leave You Inspired

Prateek Sur
Simple Kaul, noted for her performances in series like as ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, and ‘Shararat’, took part in a beach cleanup effort at the Carter Road Beach in Bandra, Mumbai.
Simple Kaul remarked that despite people’s desire to keep the beach clean, they continue to trash it.
Simple Kaul questioned everyone, “Obviously, no one wants to treat the beach as a garbage area, but still, people litter. I want to know who these people are.”
“Some would say they are mostly uneducated and below the poverty line, but there are also many educated hooligans who throw all kinds of garbage on the beaches and in the sea,” opined Simple Kaul.
Rakesh Bedi and Rajat Bedi were also there, and this was Simple Kaul’s first involvement with this initiative.
Simple Kaul suggested that the government implement a penalty to dissuade similar behaviours.
Simple Kaul added, “There should be more discussion about this. And on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, only biodegradable Ganpati idols should be allowed to go into the sea.”
“The government needs to enact strict laws. More people should come forward to advocate for beach cleaning, setting an example by physically participating and discussing it on social media to inspire others,” said Simple Kaul.
Talking of other causes she supports, Simple Kaul said, “I advocate for the non-use of single-use plastics and support biodegradable products. I recently participated in a campaign and press conference for a brand which produces sustainable goods using pine needles.”
“Pine needles can cause forest fires, so by using them to make products, you actually prevent forest fires. It’s an environmentally friendly cause,” informed Simple Kaul.
“We encourage people to use more and more biodegradable, sustainable products that do not harm Mother Nature,” Simple Kaul added.
Simple Kaul requested, “The government should place dustbins everywhere to prevent littering on beaches and roadsides.”
“This time when I went, I saw a lot of bottle lids and a lot of plastic entangled in the mangroves that come from the sea. It takes a lot of time to remove them, and you have to cut them out of the trees with scissors and knives,” Simple Kaul concluded.