Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far

Outlook Sports Desk
Transfer: Leeds United to West Ham United
Fee: £25m
The Hammers mean business have brought well in the market including the former Leeds winger.
Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United
Fee: £27.5m
Another piece of good business from the Hammers as they roped in former BVB forward, Niclas Fullkurg.
Transfer: Lazio to Crystal Palace
Fee: Free
Crystal Palace swooped in for the Japanese forward, with their current manager knowing him very well from his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Transfer: Newcastle United to Brighton & Hove Albion
Fee: £33m
Brighton are known to buy some 'quality' players and produce them into gems and probably Minteh is in that category.
Transfer: Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur
Fee: £30m
Spurs are targeting youth prospects and one player that could be PL rivals be vary of, is Archie Gray.
Transfer: Everton to Aston Villa
Fee: £50m
Villa roped in Everton's Onana to shore up the midfield and most likely a replacement for Juventus-bound Douglas Luiz.
Transfer: LOSC Lille to Manchester United
Fee: £60m
Despite being injured in pre-season, MUFC's Yoro looks a promising signing and one that could take centre stage at Old Trafford in the coming years.
Transfer: Bologna to Arsenal
Fee: £42m
Arsenal have shored up their strict defence with the Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori. Though unknown, the Italian has played in Euros 2024 and impressed many enthusiasts.
Transfer: Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur
Fee: £55m
Spurs have signed former Cherries hitman, Dominic Solanke for a hefty fee.
Transfer: Bayern Munich to Manchester United
Fee: £38.5m
The Red Devils have brought in De Ligt from Bayern and hope the Dutchman renews his form at Old Trafford with his former boss.