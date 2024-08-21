Premier League: Top 10 PL Signings Of The 2024 Summer Transfer Window So Far

Outlook Sports Desk

10) Crysencio Summerville

Transfer: Leeds United to West Ham United
Fee: £25m

The Hammers mean business have brought well in the market including the former Leeds winger.

X/WestHam_Central

9) Niclas Fullkrug

Transfer: Borussia Dortmund to West Ham United
Fee: £27.5m

Another piece of good business from the Hammers as they roped in former BVB forward, Niclas Fullkurg.

| Photo: AP/Frank Augstein

8) Daichi Kamada

Transfer: Lazio to Crystal Palace
Fee: Free

Crystal Palace swooped in for the Japanese forward, with their current manager knowing him very well from his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

X/JapaneseFbl

7) Yankuba Minteh

Transfer: Newcastle United to Brighton & Hove Albion
Fee: £33m

Brighton are known to buy some 'quality' players and produce them into gems and probably Minteh is in that category.

X/99zbyd

6) Archie Gray

Transfer: Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur
Fee: £30m

Spurs are targeting youth prospects and one player that could be PL rivals be vary of, is Archie Gray.

Spurs

5) Amadou Onana

Transfer: Everton to Aston Villa
Fee: £50m

Villa roped in Everton's Onana to shore up the midfield and most likely a replacement for Juventus-bound Douglas Luiz.

X/BelgianFans

4) Leny Yoro

Transfer: LOSC Lille to Manchester United
Fee: £60m

Despite being injured in pre-season, MUFC's Yoro looks a promising signing and one that could take centre stage at Old Trafford in the coming years.

XManUtd

3) Riccardo Calafiori

Transfer: Bologna to Arsenal
Fee: £42m

Arsenal have shored up their strict defence with the Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori. Though unknown, the Italian has played in Euros 2024 and impressed many enthusiasts.

X/Arsenal

2) Dominic Solanke

Transfer: Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur
Fee: £55m

Spurs have signed former Cherries hitman, Dominic Solanke for a hefty fee.

X/SpursOfficial

1) Matthijs de Ligt

Transfer: Bayern Munich to Manchester United
Fee: £38.5m

The Red Devils have brought in De Ligt from Bayern and hope the Dutchman renews his form at Old Trafford with his former boss.

X/TheEuropeanLad

Read More

Read More