Paris Olympics: Who Got First Gold Medal Of 2024 Games - What About Indian Shooters?

Outlook Sports Desk
China's Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting won the first gold medal match of the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 10m air rifle mixed team shooting competition with a total score of 632.2. Sheng also won the silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the 10m air rifle event in Tokyo.
It was the first medal of Huang Yuting. She had clinched three gold medals in the same event at the 2022 Asian Games.
Keum Jihyeon and Park Jahun of the Republic of Korea finished second in the 10m air rifle mixed team event to clinch the silver medal with a total score of 631.4.Kazakhstan duo of Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev
The first medal, and the first bronze medal of the Paris Olympics 2024 was claimed by the Kazakhstan duo of Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev in the 10m air rifle mixed team game.
Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan; Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal, were the two teams from India participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Unfortunatey, none of them managed to qualify for the medal rounds.
Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal finished 6th with a combined score of 628.7 in the Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle event and missed out on the medals by a narrow margin.
Sandeep Singh and Elavenil Valarivan finished 12th earning a total of 626.3 points in the Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle event at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Manu Bhaker remains the only Indian shooter to qualify for the medal round at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 10m Air Pistol Women event. With this, she became the 1st Indian female shooter to reach an Olympic Final in an individual event in the last 20-year.
The other shooter in the 10m Air Pistol Women event was Rhythm Sangwan who crashed in the qualification round ending on 16th position with 573 points.
Singh finished ninth in the 10m Air Pistol Men's qualification round with 577 points.
Cheema secured 574 points to finish in the 19th position in the 10m Air Pistol Men's qualification round.