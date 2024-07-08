Lewis Hamilton And His Records In Formula 1 History Book

Outlook Sports Desk
Lewis Hamilton stands neck to neck with Michael Schumacher holding the record for most F1 World Championship titles with 7 victories apiece.
The seven-time world champion holds the record for most Formula 1 Grand Prix wins with 104 victories to his name.
After claiming the long awaited triumph at the British Grand Prix 2024, Lewis Hamilton extended the record for most wins at the same circuit with 8 victories at Silverstone Circuit.
Hamilton has tops the chart for claiming the most Pole positions with 104 poles to his name.
After the 2024 Silverstone success, Lewis Hamilton became the only F1 driver to have most wins at the British Grand Prix with 9 victories.
Lewis Hamilton holds the record for the most podium finishes in Formula 1, with 199 appearances on the podium.
Following Michael Schumacher's 77 fastest laps, Lewis Hamilton holds the second-highest total with 67 fastest laps in Formula 1.
With his 11 years (2013-2014) of tenure at Mercedes AMG Petronas, Lewis Hamilton set a record for the most races with a single constructor in Formula 1 history, with 233 entries and 233 starts.