India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup In Numbers: Rohit, Virat Kohli Steer IND Home

Outlook Sports Desk
India become the first team to win a men's T20 World Cup tournament without losing a single game.
Rohit Sharma become the second captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20 WC.
Rohit is also first Indian player to be part of two T20 World Cup triumphs, in 2007 and now, 2024.
Virat Kohli is the second player after Dhoni to complete the triplet of ICC trophies - ODI WC, T20 WC and ICC CT.
Virat won his 16th Player of the Match award surpassing his teammate, Suryakumar Yadav's POTM 15 awards.
IND posted 176/7 against South Africa and is the highest by any team in the final of the men's T20 World Cup.
Klaasen's 23-ball fifty remains the fastest half-century scored in any men's World Cup final.
At 37 years, the Hitman became the oldest ever captain to win the T20 WC.