India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup In Numbers: Rohit, Virat Kohli Steer IND Home

Unbeaten India

India become the first team to win a men's T20 World Cup tournament without losing a single game.

Rohit Sharma Does A 'MSD'

Rohit Sharma become the second captain after MS Dhoni to win the T20 WC.

Rohit Sharma's Another Feat

Rohit is also first Indian player to be part of two T20 World Cup triumphs, in 2007 and now, 2024.

Virat Kohli Builds Up His Trophy Cabinet

Virat Kohli is the second player after Dhoni to complete the triplet of ICC trophies - ODI WC, T20 WC and ICC CT.

Virat Kohli's POTMs

Virat won his 16th Player of the Match award surpassing his teammate, Suryakumar Yadav's POTM 15 awards.

Highest Total In T20 WC Final

IND posted 176/7 against South Africa and is the highest by any team in the final of the men's T20 World Cup.

Heinrich's 'Klaas' On Show In Barbados

Klaasen's 23-ball fifty remains the fastest half-century scored in any men's World Cup final.

Rohit Becomes Oldest To Win T20 WC

At 37 years, the Hitman became the oldest ever captain to win the T20 WC.

