IND Vs IRE, T20 WC 2024: India Trump Ireland By 8 Wickets In Opener

India Start T20 WC 2024 Campaign

India played Ireland in their first Group A match in New York, USA on Wednesday.

India Opt To Bowl First

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited Ireland to bat first.

Arshdeep Strikes Early!

Arshdeep Singh removed both Irish openers in the third over to give India a dream start.

Bumrah Joins The Party

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the young batter Harry Tector (4 off 16 balls).

India Restrict Ireland In 16 Overs

Indian team bundled out Irish side for 96/10 in 16 overs.

Rohit Gives Sturdy Start

Captain Rohit Sharma gave a flying start and kept holding one end after the early wicket of Virat Kohli.

54-Run Partnership For 2nd Wicket

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant added unbeaten 54 runs for the second wicket before Sharma retired hurt.

Pant Hits Winning Runs

Rishabh Pant casually played a reverse scoop for a six off Barry McCarthy's bowling to help India win the match by eight wickets and start the campaign with a solid victory.

