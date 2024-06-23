IND Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Key Stats From India's Victory Against Bangladesh

Outlook Sports Desk
India posted 196/5 against Bangladesh and won the match by 50 runs. This score becomes India's third-highest total in T20 World Cup history.
The Indian batsmen unleashed a barrage of sixes, smashing a record 13 in total. This surpasses their previous best of 11 sixes hit against England in Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup.
Hardik Pandya's 27-ball 50 became the first half-century by an Indian No. 6 in a T20 World Cup match in history.
Also, the all-rounder made his first 50 in a T20I since November 2022, when he smashed 63 in vain at the semi-final stage of the last T20 World Cup.
India set a new benchmark for the highest total ever recorded in a T20 International match played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound.
With this 50-run victory against Bangladesh, India achived the 5 wins without a defeat against a cricket team in the T20 World Cup history.
During the match Shakib Al Hasan picked up the wicket of Rohit Sharma. This marked his 50th wicket in the T20 World Cup history, and with that he became the first ever bowler to achieve the feat in the ICC's marquee tournament.
The Match witnessed Bangladesh achieving their record for the most wickets taken in an edition of T20 World Cup.
Tanzim Hasan took 11 wickets in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.
Rashid Hossain took 11 wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024. In the Super 8 match against India, Tanzim (2/32) and Rashid (2/43) were the top bowlers from their side.