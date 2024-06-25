IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading T20I Run-Getter

Outlook Sports Desk
The Indian skipper's knock against Australia is the second-highest for the Men In Blue at the T20 World Cup, behind Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010, also in Gros Islet.
His 92 is also the second-highest individual score by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup, only behind Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010 in Bridgetown.
Rohit Sharma surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam, with 4,165 runs to become the highest run-getter in T20I cricket.
Rohit's 8 sixes against Australia was the most by an India batter in an innings at the men's T20 World Cup, going past Yuvraj Singh's seven against England in 2007 edition.
Rohit Sharma's six-hitting spree saw him record the most sixes by any batter against Australia in a men's T20 World Cup innings.
Rohit registered a 19-ball half-century against the Aussies. It is the fastest fifty by any batter in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Rohit is the first batter to complete 200 sixes in T20Is, with NZ's Martin Guptill (173) being the only other with 150-plus sixes.
Mitchell Starc conceded 29 runs that happens to be the most expensive over in his international career and the costliest in all T20s.