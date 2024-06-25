IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading T20I Run-Getter

Outlook Sports Desk

Ro-HIT's 92 Registers Another Record

The Indian skipper's knock against Australia is the second-highest for the Men In Blue at the T20 World Cup, behind Suresh Raina's 101 against South Africa in 2010, also in Gros Islet.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma AP/Ramon Espinosa

Rohit's Masterful Knock Creates Another Record

His 92 is also the second-highest individual score by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup, only behind Chris Gayle's 98 against India in 2010 in Bridgetown.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma AP/Ramon Espinosa

Most T20I Runs, Surpasses PAK's Babar Azam

Rohit Sharma surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam, with 4,165 runs to become the highest run-getter in T20I cricket.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma AP/Ramon Espinosa

Rohit Sharma Is A Six-Hitting Machine

Rohit's 8 sixes against Australia was the most by an India batter in an innings at the men's T20 World Cup, going past Yuvraj Singh's seven against England in 2007 edition.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma AP/Ramon Espinosa

Rohit's Love-Affair With The Aussies

Rohit Sharma's six-hitting spree saw him record the most sixes by any batter against Australia in a men's T20 World Cup innings.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma BCCI

Rohit's 'Fast And Furious' Fifty

Rohit registered a 19-ball half-century against the Aussies. It is the fastest fifty by any batter in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma X/@BCCI

Rohit Sharma's Tally Of 203 Sixes

Rohit is the first batter to complete 200 sixes in T20Is, with NZ's Martin Guptill (173) being the only other with 150-plus sixes.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma AP

Rohit Sharma Inflicts Pain On Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc conceded 29 runs that happens to be the most expensive over in his international career and the costliest in all T20s.

Mitchell Starc X

