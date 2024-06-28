India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Men In Blue Into The Final

Gaurav Thakur

2022 Semifinal Rematch

England handed India a 10-wicket drubbing in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and the stakes were high again in a rematch.

X/@BCCI

Rain Delays Proceedings

Little bit of rain and a wet outfield combined to delay the toss by more than an hour.

AP

The Lull Continues

Virat Kohli got out for just nine, his fifth single-digit score of the tournament. His form remains a big worry for India.

AP

Rohit Roars Again

Rohit Sharma brought up back-to-back half centuries to lay the foundation of India's above par score on a tricky Guyana surface.

AP

Surya Shines

Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine run in the tournament with another 47 from 36 balls.

AP

Rashid Puts Brakes

Adil Rashid took the wicket of Rohit and also gave away just 21 runs in his four overs. Liam Livingstone also bowled four overs for just 24.

AP

Big Cameos

Hardik scored 23 off 13 and Jadeja got a 9-ball 17 not out to propel India to 171/6 in 20 overs.

AP

Axar Takes Three

The big wickets of Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali & Jonny Bairstow were all taken by Axar Patel as he tilted the game heavily in India's favour in the powerplay.

AP

Kuldeep's Triple Treat

After Axar, Kuldeep took the mantle to finish off the game with three wickets for himself and ultimately England were bowled out for just 103.

AP

India Wrap Up Win

India absolutely dominated England and won the match by 68 runs to stay unbeaten in the tournament.

AP

Its India Vs South Africa

One of the two unbeaten teams will have to face a defeat as India meet South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

AP