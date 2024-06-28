India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal Highlights: Men In Blue Into The Final

Gaurav Thakur
England handed India a 10-wicket drubbing in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and the stakes were high again in a rematch.
Little bit of rain and a wet outfield combined to delay the toss by more than an hour.
Virat Kohli got out for just nine, his fifth single-digit score of the tournament. His form remains a big worry for India.
Rohit Sharma brought up back-to-back half centuries to lay the foundation of India's above par score on a tricky Guyana surface.
Suryakumar Yadav continued his fine run in the tournament with another 47 from 36 balls.
Adil Rashid took the wicket of Rohit and also gave away just 21 runs in his four overs. Liam Livingstone also bowled four overs for just 24.
Hardik scored 23 off 13 and Jadeja got a 9-ball 17 not out to propel India to 171/6 in 20 overs.
The big wickets of Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali & Jonny Bairstow were all taken by Axar Patel as he tilted the game heavily in India's favour in the powerplay.
After Axar, Kuldeep took the mantle to finish off the game with three wickets for himself and ultimately England were bowled out for just 103.
India absolutely dominated England and won the match by 68 runs to stay unbeaten in the tournament.
One of the two unbeaten teams will have to face a defeat as India meet South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.