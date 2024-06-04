How To Embody Elegance Of Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Shines With Some Inspirations

Prateek Sur

Going Royal

Everyone is aware of Ankita Lokhande’s passion for gorgeous sarees.

Ankita Lokhande was dressed in a rich zari-laden ochre yellow Banarasi sari, which she accessorized with gorgeous gold jewellery.

The Floral Beauty

Ankita Lokhande went vintage with her look and nailed it.

Ankita Lokhande is dressed elegantly in a white floral organza saree, which has a classic vibe to it.

The Shimmering Lilac Starlet

Ankita Lokhande shone like a diamond in the pastel lilac sparkling saree.

Ankita Lokhande looked gorgeous as she wore this outfit with heavy-looking earrings, which made the look come out even better.

The Midnight Blue Diva

Ankita Lokhande made a daring choice with her lovely dark blue tassel gown.

While Ankita Lokhande looked stunning, the intricacy on her gown has won our hearts.

The Tassel Effect

Ankita Lokhande took glamour to the next level in her turquoise blue tassel dress.

Ankita Lokhande teamed this attire with striking earrings and silver block shoes, which accentuated the overall look and feel.

