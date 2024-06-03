Prateek Sur
Rashmika Mandanna is a beam of sunlight, and her Dream Drape wonderfully reflects her brilliance in a sleek and classy silhouette.
Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a sleek and stylish sleeveless dress from Anushka Khanna’s Luminesence line.
The dress, made of sumptuous silk satin, flows nicely over Rashmika Mandanna’s form, demonstrating that sometimes simple elegance is enough to steal the show.
Gabriella Demetriades sparkles in a stunning yellow suit from her own line, ‘Deme Buttery Summer Suiting’.
Gabriella Demetriades’ cool summer suit’s brilliant hue and exquisite movement make it suitable for both sunny days and balmy nights.
This ensemble provides a look inside Gabriella Demetriades’ collection, whetting the appetite for what’s to come next.
Ananya Panday is well-known for her lively and vivid fashion style, and she looks stunning in Anushka Khanna’s sunny yellow sari which is so beautiful draped.
The ‘Mikado’ fabric from the designer’s ‘Luminescence’ line has a soft sheen that gives a magical touch to Ananya Panday’s appearance. She skillfully combines the sari’s pure lines with a softly decorated border, while the beautifully hand-worked blouse, complete with cutdana, beading, and pearlwork, lends a hint of royal luxury.
What about Ananya Panday’s final touch? Tassels cascading with beads and pearls complete this very spectacular combination.