How To Ace The Daffodil Yellow Look? Celebs Give Inspiration

Prateek Sur

A Vision In Silk Satin Simplicity

Rashmika Mandanna is a beam of sunlight, and her Dream Drape wonderfully reflects her brilliance in a sleek and classy silhouette.

Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a sleek and stylish sleeveless dress from Anushka Khanna’s Luminesence line.

The dress, made of sumptuous silk satin, flows nicely over Rashmika Mandanna’s form, demonstrating that sometimes simple elegance is enough to steal the show.

A Sun-Kissed Vision In Deme Buttery Summer Suiting

Gabriella Demetriades sparkles in a stunning yellow suit from her own line, ‘Deme Buttery Summer Suiting’.

Gabriella Demetriades Instagram

Gabriella Demetriades’ cool summer suit’s brilliant hue and exquisite movement make it suitable for both sunny days and balmy nights.

This ensemble provides a look inside Gabriella Demetriades’ collection, whetting the appetite for what’s to come next.

Dazzling In A Dreamy Drape

Ananya Panday is well-known for her lively and vivid fashion style, and she looks stunning in Anushka Khanna’s sunny yellow sari which is so beautiful draped.

Ananya Panday Instagram

The ‘Mikado’ fabric from the designer’s ‘Luminescence’ line has a soft sheen that gives a magical touch to Ananya Panday’s appearance. She skillfully combines the sari’s pure lines with a softly decorated border, while the beautifully hand-worked blouse, complete with cutdana, beading, and pearlwork, lends a hint of royal luxury.

What about Ananya Panday’s final touch? Tassels cascading with beads and pearls complete this very spectacular combination.

