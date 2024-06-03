Dazzling In A Dreamy Drape

The ‘Mikado’ fabric from the designer’s ‘Luminescence’ line has a soft sheen that gives a magical touch to Ananya Panday’s appearance. She skillfully combines the sari’s pure lines with a softly decorated border, while the beautifully hand-worked blouse, complete with cutdana, beading, and pearlwork, lends a hint of royal luxury.