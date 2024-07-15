Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home

Outlook International Desk
Flowers are not just beautiful; some have amazing healing properties too! Growing these medicinal flowers at home can be fun and beneficial for your health.
Let’s explore five such flowers that are easy to grow and use.
Marigold, also known as Calendula, is great for your skin. It can help heal cuts, burns, and insect bites.
Lavender is famous for its calming effects. It can help reduce stress and anxiety.
Chamomile is well-known for helping with sleep problems and digestive issues.
Echinacea can strengthen your immune system and help fight colds and infections.
Roses aren’t just pretty; they can also support heart health and improve mood.