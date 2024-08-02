Friendship Day 2024: 10 Movies You Must Watch With Your Friends

'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' is a cult classic which is a combination of friendship, love, and comedy. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles, the film released in 2008, and is still our favourite. From the songs to the dialogues and the chemistry between Imran and Genelia, every single thing about 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' is still etched in our hearts and memories.