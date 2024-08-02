Friendship Day 2024: 10 Movies You Must Watch With Your Friends

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' is a perfect example of what true friendship stands for. It is a complete entertainment package for you to enjoy this Friendship Day. From the songs to the dialogues, everything about the film is just so heartwarming and soothing.
This film will make you cry and laugh at the same time. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, it was ahead of time and is one of the iconic movies that celebrate friendship in true sense. It starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Preity Zinta among others.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, '3 Idiots' is a satire about India's education system and societal pressures. It is about three students who meet in an engineering college and how they form a close and unbreakable bond. '3 Idiots' starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is a blend of love, laughter and humour.
This Nitesh Tiwari-directorial will take you down the memory lane. You can relive your college memories with this masterpiece which is an perfect ode to friendship. This Friendship Day, don't miss to watch it with your buddies.
Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao, in key roles. The dialogues, stellar performances, and realistic plot make it worth-watching.
'Fukrey', starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Manjot Singh is about four dream-chasing college friends. The comedy drama is a perfect blend of bromance and friendship which will take you on a hilarious ride.
'Dostana' is also a special film that celebrates love and friendship between three friends played by Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. It is packed with some really hilarious dialogues and emotional scenes.
'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' is a cult classic which is a combination of friendship, love, and comedy. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles, the film released in 2008, and is still our favourite. From the songs to the dialogues and the chemistry between Imran and Genelia, every single thing about 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' is still etched in our hearts and memories.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer film is about friendship, loss, ambition, and love. It celebrates love and friendship in true sense. The songs, dialogues, brilliant performances and perfect direction by Ayan Mukerji, make us watch it over and over again.
'Veere Di Wedding' is the right film to watch with your female buddies this Friendship Day. It will take you back to your school days for sure. The comedy drama will have you laughing off your seat. It starred Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.